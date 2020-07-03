To the Editor:
Today in a world that has gone heavy on the negatives I want to put a big positive out, for the city of Osseo. You have one of the most caring and giving people right in the midst of your downtown.
I lost my husband two months. The wonderful owner of S.R. Hoskins Jeweler did something for me that made my heart swell with gratitude! He took my husband’s wedding ring, which he’d worn for 55 and a half years and created a ring so I could wear! It’s right next to my wedding band.
Randy left all the engraving inside, intact, with the date my husband and I met, got engaged and got married. Randy created it, buffed and shined it, so I could put it on right then. Then he looked me in the eye when I asked what I owed him and said “This is my gift to you, you don’t owe me anything.”
We are quick about talking about trouble and heartache, but we never talk about people like Randy! He’s a blessing to Osseo and to me! Thank you Randy!
Sally Menzel
Brooklyn Park
