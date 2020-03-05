Minnesota’s largest law enforcement union is demanding Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman file charges against a former Maple Grove man who used a large kitchen knife to threaten the lives of several police officers.
Sean Gormley, executive director of Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS), says Freeman failed Officer Jeffrey Albers and all law enforcement when he declined to charge the man. The Press is not naming the man because he has not be formerly charged.
“Somebody needs to explain how a man holding a knife can threaten police officers without any legal repercussions,” said Gormley. “This individual was lucky and we’re glad this incident did not end with a fatality. But if you’re a police officer, this is a terrible double standard.”
The Feb. 7, 2018, incident, as reported in the Star Tribune, began when he man, then 50, called 911. Officers drove to the man’s home and he let them inside. The man became agitated and went to his kitchen to retrieve the knife. Attempts to get him to drop the knife failed, so one officer fired a Taser. The man fell but hung on to the knife. Then with knife in hand, he got up and walked toward Officer Jeffrey Albers.
Both officers warned the man several times to stop and drop the knife. Fearing for his life, Officer Albers shot and wounded the man. Although he stopped advancing, the man still held the knife. He was finally subdued after a third officer fired another Taser at him. He was transported to a hospital and he eventually recovered from his injuries. The man later admitted he was impaired by drugs at the time of the incident.
Several months later, Freeman determined Officer Albers was justified in using deadly force, because he was facing the imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm. Yet Freeman declined to charge the man with any crime.
“Officer-involved shootings are not only tragic for the victim and heartbreaking for the victim’s family and loved ones — they are traumatic for law enforcement,” Gormley said. “Any officer whose life is in danger, who is forced to shoot another human being, will carry that around for the rest of his or her life—no matter the outcome.”
“Police officers go to work every day knowing that they may have to use deadly force,” added Gormley. “Those officers are under intense scrutiny, and sometimes face criminal charges for their conduct. A man who threatens officers with a knife should face the same consequences.”
In January, the city of Maple Grove presented Officers Albers and Dave Anton with medals of honor for their actions, while three other officers received medals of commendation.
LELS contacted the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and other authorities to learn why the man was not charged, but few details were provided. As a result, the question remains, why would Freeman refuse to charge a man who had threatened to injure or kill police officers with a deadly weapon?
LELS is waiting for Freeman’s answer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.