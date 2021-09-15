The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a steak fry event Friday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. SE in Osseo.

The cost to attend is $12 for the steak, shrimp or fish dinner. A combination steak and shrimp dinner is $14.

Dinner includes a baked potato, coleslaw, toast and coffee.

