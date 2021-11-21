The Sons of the American Legion will be hosting a Breakfast with Santa event Saturday, Dec. 11, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. SE in Osseo.

Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, juice, milk and coffee.

Mrs. Claus will be there too. Children can have their photo taken with Santa and get a free toy.

A free will offering will be taken. All the proceeds will benefit the community.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments