The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Riders will be hosting an omelet breakfast Sunday, Sept. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. SE in Osseo.

Participants can pick their own ingredients and watch the chefs cook.

Cost to attend is $12, which includes omelet, toast, hash browns, coffee, juice and milk.

All the proceeds go to area children and youth.

