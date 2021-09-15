The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Riders will be hosting an omelet breakfast Sunday, Sept. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. SE in Osseo.
Participants can pick their own ingredients and watch the chefs cook.
Cost to attend is $12, which includes omelet, toast, hash browns, coffee, juice and milk.
All the proceeds go to area children and youth.
