The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Riders will be hosting an omelet breakfast Sunday, Oct. 17, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. SE in Osseo.

Attendees can pick their ingredients and watch the chefs cook.

Cost is $12, which includes an omelet, toast, hash browns, coffee, juice and milk. All of the proceeds will go back into the community.

