Legion National Commander speaking April 7 in Osseo

The American Legion’s National Commander, James W. “Bill” Oxford, will be stopping by the Osseo-Maple American Legion later this spring. Oxford will speak and there will be time for pictures and questions.
The visit will take place Wednesday, April 7, at 8 a.m., according to Osseo-Maple Grove Legion Commander Walter Cole. “This will be a breakfast event,” he said. “Anyone can attend.”
Oxford will be speaking on various aspects of the American Legion. He served as Department of North Carolina commander 2010 to 2013. He is a former mayor and city council member of Cajah’s Mountain, North Carolina.
He has volunteered in Post 29 Legion Baseball as a coach, umpire and public address announcer.
Oxford is a veteran of the Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War as an aviation electronic technician for the A-6 Intruder. He served in Vietnam during his initial enlistment. He was discharged in 1970 as a sergeant, then joined the North Carolina National Guard and eventually retired as a colonel after more than 34 years of military service.
Those interested in attending Oxford’s visit should call 763-425-4858 to make a reservation. There is a $10 cost for the breakfast. The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion is located at 260 Fourth Ave. SE in Osseo.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
