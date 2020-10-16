Maple Grove, MN (55311)

Today

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.