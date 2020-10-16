The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Auxiliary Steak Fry is back. COVID-19 safety rules will be followed.

The next steak fry event is Friday, Oct. 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. SE in Osseo.

The cost to attend is $12 for steak, shrimp or fish dinner. A combination steak and shrimp dinner is $14. Dinner includes a baked potato, coleslaw, toast and coffee.

All proceeds will be donated to Legion Auxiliary programs.

