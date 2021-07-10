The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a steak fry Sunday, July 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. SE in Osseo.

The cost of a steak, shrimp or fish dinner is $12. The cost for a combination steak and shrimp dinner is $14. Dinner includes baked potato, coleslaw, toast and coffee.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments