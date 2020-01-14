Starting next week, Homeward Bound Theatre Company will offer “Performing on Broadway - Just For The Fun of It!” at Jackson Middle School in Champlin, 6000 109th Avenue North.
The class is open to 6th through 8th graders and will be held Tuesdays, Jan. 21 to Feb. 11 from 3:10 to 5 p.m.
During the four sessions, students will learn about Broadway music, drama and dance. The cost to attend the program is $59 or $29 for students who receive free or reduced lunch.
Register online at discovercommunityed.com — click on youth activities and classes by school, then choose Jackson Middle School. For more information, contact Jackson Middle School at 763-506-5312.
