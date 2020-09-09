The League of Women Voters will be hosting virtual candidate forums.

Due to COVID-19, the forums will be virtual with recordings available for public viewing.

Hennepin County Commissioner District 7 candidates Kevin Anderson and Danny Nadeau will have their forum Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Medina City Council candidates invited to the Thursday, Sept. 17, forum are Joseph Cavanaugh, Peter Galzki, Robin Reid and Stacia Whelan.

Corcoran City Council candidates forum is Tuesday, Sept. 22. The candidates invited are mayoral candidates Tom McKee and Ron Thomas, and councilor candidates Jon Bottema, George Gmach and Manoj Thomas. Special election candidates invited are Brian Lother and Jeremy Nichols.

Links to the forums can be access at lwvwpa.org.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments