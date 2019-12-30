Leading the pack in St. Michael

St. Michael Elementary School students of December showed all the Character Counts traits throughout the month. They include front row, left to right, first-graders Millie Kenton, Gianna Vega, Riley Miller, William Kessler, Gideon Smith, Nova Brauer and Adalyn Graif. Not pictured:  Kyson Crisp. Second row are second-graders, Kevin Solum, Grady Kirk, Stephanie Kanu, Silas Holasek, Soriya Yang and Adalyn Wills. Third row are third-graders, Caden Johnson, Alexa Pittman, Aubrey Rux, Jason Smith, and Mara Gedart. Back row are fourth-graders, Morgan Benkowski, Finn LeZalla, Brittany Goins, Taelyn Tolifson, Kennedy Lenneman, Finn Outcelt, Liam Hughes and Makayla Hansen.

