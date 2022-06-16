Everything was going great for Maple Grove’s baseball squad in the Class AAAA semifinal June 16. They had scored five runs in the first three innings against top-seeded and defending champion Farmington and exuded enthusiasm and energy in the dugout. B
Then the Tigers began to do what the Crimson had done to teams this season: slowly chip away at the lead. With Maple Grove leading 5-3 in the sixth, Farmington’s Luke Walton launched a grand slam to deal a death blow to the Crimson as the Tigers stormed back to win 7-5 and advance to the state title game.
This game, which was scheduled to be played June 15, was suspended in the second inning due to rain and picked up at noon June 16.
Senior Aiden Hansen started the game with one inning pitched on Wednesday and senior Ethan Zimmerman picked up where he left off on Thursday. For the first three innings, everything looked to be going Maple Grove’s way. Zimmerman was pitched a clean two innings, and the offense gave the team an early boost.
An RBI single from junior Jacob Kilzer and a bases-clearing double from junior Hunter Gerber made it 4-0 Crimson in the second inning and a suicide squeeze bunt from senior Brian O’Dwyer extended the lead to 5-0 in the third.
But the Tigers awoke in the fourth, starting with a solo home run from Gabe Bombardier, the team leader in dingers. Farmington added a bases-loaded walk and sacrifice fly later in the frame to cut the lead to 5-3. Maple Grove, looking to add to their lead, hit several hard balls in the late innings, but were unfortunately in the vicinity of the defenders.
“I felt we hit well and threatened in every inning,” Peterson said.
That left the door open for Farmington to pounce. In the bottom of the sixth, with the bases loaded, Luke Walton stepped to the plate and unloaded on a pitch, driving the ball deep to right field and over the wall for a game-altering grand slam.
Suddenly, a 5-3 Crimson lead was turned upside down. Farmington now led 7-5. Maple Grove couldn’t get any real momentum in the top of the seventh and walked away with a shocking 7-5 defeat. “Credit Farmington. They came back and hit the ball out of the park,” Peterson said.
Throughout the game, Peterson and the Crimson dugout were frustrated with the strike zone behind the plate and felt that it played a factor in how they pitched.
“I don’t think the strike zone was very good. I don’t know where else you can throw the ball but right down the middle of the plate,” Peterson said. “I feel like we didn’t lose the game. It was taken. I’ve never said that before.”
For a group of seniors who have just played their final varsity baseball game, some also say goodbye to a baseball career, with college athletic ventures in other sports starting in the fall.
“They’ve worked their butts off since they were little leaguers and now some of their careers are over,” Peterson said.
A 20-5 season record and an appearance in the program’s first state semifinal since 2011 is not something to dismiss, even though the pain of a loss stings.
“Obviously it hurts for them,” Peterson said. “We had a good season and overcame many injuries. It’s not a failure. They should be proud of what they did.”
The 2022 Crimson baseball team may have lost a playoff game, but they didn’t lose their identity. “This group never said die,” Peterson said. “They’re competitors. They love to compete, at anything. A baseball game, a football game, a game of cards, you name it. They’re all winners. They will compete to the end.”
