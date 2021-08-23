Independence resident Margie Ritter added last minute suspense to the Nov. 2 Independence City Council election, when she filed papers to run against incumbents Brad Spencer and Linda Betts.

Ritter submitted her papers on Aug. 10, the last day of the candidate filing period. Spencer and Betts were unopposed on the ballot until Ritter transformed the race into a competition.

The two winning candidates will serve four-year terms. The rest of the city council consists of Mayor Marvin Johnson and City Councilors Steve Grotting and Ray McCoy.

