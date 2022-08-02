Just before 11:30 p.m. July 27, Osseo police were notified by complaint of a large party at Sipes Park.

According to the Osseo Police Department’s Facebook page, “Officers arrived and it was determined that additional resources would be needed due to the alleged presence of weapons and the significant number of people present.”

