Just before 11:30 p.m. July 27, Osseo police were notified by complaint of a large party at Sipes Park.
According to the Osseo Police Department’s Facebook page, “Officers arrived and it was determined that additional resources would be needed due to the alleged presence of weapons and the significant number of people present.”
In a statement from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, “As part of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Safer Hennepin Initiative, our Violent Offender Task Force has been working closely with Minneapolis Police, ATF and other state and federal agencies as part of a larger multi-agency initiative known as the Greater Minneapolis Violent Crime Initiative.”
Members of the BCA, ATF, Hennepin County Sheriffs Office, MN State Patrol, Maple Grove Police, and Champlin Police Departments assisted.
“Investigators learned that numerous individuals with affiliations to gangs were attending the gathering and were in possession of firearms,” the Sheriff’s Office statement said. “In addition, residents in the area had made several complaints about drugs and loud noise coming from those gathered at the park.”
The statement noted that law enforcement personnel responded to the park to assist Osseo Police and address the community’s concerns.
“Law enforcement arrested five people and recovered eight handguns, three of which had fully automatic switches on them,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Members of Osseo Public Works were notified and cleaned up the area the morning of July 28.
The incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
