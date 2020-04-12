Lane closures on Interstate 94 have begun from Maple Grove to Clearwater as crews prepare work areas and begin this year’s construction.
Motorists can expect lane closures in both directions on I-94 between the I-94/I-494/I-694 interchange in Maple Grove and Highway 101 in Rogers. The lane closures will continue through Monday, May 4. There will be no lane closures between 6 to 10 a.m. on eastbound I-94 and 3 to 7 p.m. on westbound I-94.
I-94 is also reduced to a single lane in both directions between Highway 25 in Monticello and Highway 24 in Clearwater from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through May.
From St. Michael to Monticello, Wright County Road 19 will be intermittently reduced to a single lane in both directions at the I-94 bridge in Albertville to perform overhead bridge construction operations. Additionally, I-94 will be intermittently reduced to a single lane in both directions overnight between Highway 241 in St. Michael and Highway 25 in Monticello. These lane closures are scheduled from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly through May.
The Elm Creek Rest Area on eastbound I-94 in Maple Grove will be closed to all users from April 15 to Nov. 1. The rest area is undergoing a reconstruction to repave the lot, replace sidewalks, add more vehicle and truck parking, and install a digital signage system.
The rest area that precedes Elm Creek is the Enfield Rest Area on eastbound I-94 in Monticello. The next rest area after Elm Creek is near Menomonie, Wisconsin (90 miles away).
MnDOT road work has been identified as a critical service in Governor Walz’s Stay at Home executive order and will continue. MnDOT is working to be as flexible as possible with scheduling during this period of lower traffic volumes to keep projects moving forward in a timely manner. Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.
For more information about this project, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project website at mndot.gov/i94-mg-clearwater
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.