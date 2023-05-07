Land O’ Lakes National BMX returns to St. Michael after 21 years

(Photo courtesy of Crow River BMX)

The Crow River BMX track located on 3150 Lander Avenue NE, St. Michael.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the first Land O’ Lakes National BMX held in St. Michael. The Land O’ Lakes National is returning to St. Michael Aug. 18-20 at the Crow River BMX track on 3150 Lander Avenue NE.

There will be visitors from all over the country (and some from Canada and South America) competing at Crow River BMX. This year, the track rebranded back to its original name from 1995–2003 (Crow River BMX) in honor of this major milestone.

