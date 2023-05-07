Land O’ Lakes National BMX returns to St. Michael after 21 years

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the first Land O’ Lakes National BMX held in St. Michael. The Land O’ Lakes National is returning to St. Michael Aug. 18-20 at the Crow River BMX track on 3150 Lander Avenue NE.
There will be visitors from all over the country (and some from Canada and South America) competing at Crow River BMX. This year, the track rebranded back to its original name from 1995–2003 (Crow River BMX) in honor of this major milestone.
It was changed to STMA BMX from 2006–2022. Hosting the 2023 USA BMX Land O’ Lakes National at Crow River BMX is the result of thousands of hours of volunteer work over the past 15 years.
The National will bring roughly 2,500 to 3,500 people to the St. Michael area for the three-day event. It will also draw more attendance all season long as riders make the trip to Crow River BMX to “pre-ride” the track before the national.
Crow River BMX is hosting two large events this summer. The Annual State Championship Qualifier Race, which is typically in August, was moved to June to make room for the Land O’ Lakes National.
The 2023 Minnesota State Series Qualifier on June 24 is free for spectators and has free parking. There will be food trucks, concessions, and large Pro-Am events.
Thew 2023 USA BMX Land O’ Lakes National is free for spectators and parking is $10 per day. There will also be food trucks, concessions, and large Pro-Am events.
Crow River BMX is a non-profit organization ran by volunteers. Crow River BMX originally started in 1995 as Crow River BMX by the Kraft family and several other dedicated volunteers.
The track ran from 1995–2003 under Crow River BMX and hosted the Land O’ Lakes National in 1998 and 2002. After the 2003 season, the track was no longer maintained. It sat abandoned from 2004–2006.
In 2007, another crew got together and started working on it, bringing it back to life under the new name “STMA BMX” in partnership with the City of St. Michael and the schools. The name Crow River BMX was recently brought back after STMA BMX won the national bid.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.