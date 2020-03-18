Lady Knights split games at state tournament

By Jake Schroer
Contributing Writer
Amidst growing coronavirus concerns, the four classes of Minnesota girls’ high school basketball competed at the state tournament before the Minnesota State High School League cut things short.
Lost in the cancellations were impending match ups between STMA and Stillwater for third place, and the championship game between undefeated Hopkins and Farmington. The original plan had called for limited numbers to attend the games.
WEDNESDAY
The tournament began on March 11 for the Lady Knights as they shot their way to a big halftime lead. STMA hit several three-point baskets to eventually get the lead to 20 points at 45-25. Mackenzie Kramer hit a three-pointer just before the half and STMA appeared poised to run away with the game.
Lakeville North had other ideas, and they came out in the second half and battled back to within single digits as their defense forced the Lady Knights into a cold-shooting half. STMA did enough to stay ahead of the suddenly resurgent squad and earn the victory.
Kramer finished the game with 22 points, and one of her final baskets pushed her past Rae Johnson to become the all-time leading scorer in the history of STMA girls’ basketball. Tessa Johnson finished with 15 in the game. Kendal Cox scored 12 and Lily Tennyson scored 11.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that the girls appreciated a win in the state tournament, but their work was not finished.
“We’re here to win the tournament,” Hamre said.
THURSDAY
STMA’s quest for a championship ended with a loss to Farmington by a score of 78-59. The game was closer than that for most of it. The Lady Knights struggled against Farmington’s defense, but they stayed within nine points at the half.
The team came out on a tear to start the second half, eventually coming back to tie the game. After that, Farmington adjusted and shut the Lady Knights down as they built a double-digit lead.
In what ended up as the final game of the season, Mackenzie Kramer finished with 12 points as Farmington dedicated several resources to shutting her down. Tessa Johnson scored 27 points to lead the way.
Kramer said she did her best to get her teammates open as the defense focused on her.
“Sometimes the ball just doesn’t come your way; that’s just part of the game.”
In a cruel twist of fate, the remaining games of the tournament ended up cancelled.
