Labor Day in Osseo

The date written on the back of this picture is Sunday, Sept. 6, 1896. It would have been taken as part of the Labor Day weekend holiday celebration in Osseo. Labor Day had been set as the first Monday of September which was Sept. 7 in 1896. These gentlemen were all dressed up for the celebration. The first person on the left in the front row is the Osseo Town Marshall, J. L. Gardner. The fourth person from the left in the first row is Cathryn Worden’s grandfather, John Baptiste Marchand at age 21, son of David Marchand and Laura Gervais, with a cigarette in his mouth and a beer pail in his right hand. If anyone can identify any of the other people in the photo, contact Alicia Miller at alicia.miller@apgecm.com.

