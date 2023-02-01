On Friday, Jan. 27, the STMA wrestling girls went to Simley for a 17 team individual invitational. The girls finished in first place with 158 points. Second place went to South St. Paul with 81.0 points, third place was Byron with 70 points, fourth place was Cambridge-Isanti with 63 points, and fifth place was Lake City with 57 points.

Ava Schultz took fourth place at 100lbs, Kaci Brannan took fifth place at 114lbs, Drew Bushard took second place at 120lbs, Cooper McAdams took fifth place at 120lbs and Natalie Pender took second place at 120lbs.

