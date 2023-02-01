On Friday, Jan. 27, the STMA wrestling girls went to Simley for a 17 team individual invitational. The girls finished in first place with 158 points. Second place went to South St. Paul with 81.0 points, third place was Byron with 70 points, fourth place was Cambridge-Isanti with 63 points, and fifth place was Lake City with 57 points.
Ava Schultz took fourth place at 100lbs, Kaci Brannan took fifth place at 114lbs, Drew Bushard took second place at 120lbs, Cooper McAdams took fifth place at 120lbs and Natalie Pender took second place at 120lbs.
Claire Kvant took second place at 126lbs, Gracie Kobus took third place at 126lbs, Kennedy O’Connell took second place at 132lbs, Fae Bromley took fourth place at 138lbs, Rachel Heil took third place at 138lbs, and Natalie Steihm took sixth place.
Hannah Kvant took second place at 145lbs, Paige Barthel took fourth place at 152lbs, Sadie Strait took first place at 152lbs, Maggie Steele took fourth place at 165lbs, Molly Ruhland took third place at 165lbs, and Mylin Lemke took second place at 165lbs.
Boys team
This past Saturday, Jan. 28, the Knights guys traveled down to Orono. This 18 team tournament held many top 10 teams in attendance.
The varsity won the Orono Invitational with a score of 271.0. New Prague was in second with 181.5, third place was Scott West with 165 points, fourth place was Eden Prairie with 145.5 points and Zumbrota-Mazappa took fifth with 136 points.
At 106lbs, Lincoln Robideau, after splitting matches earlier in the season, Robideau lost a close match to the #1 ranked Wrestler from Lawson Eller, New Prague.
At 113lbs, Chase Mills lost a close match in the finals against a tough Scott West opponent, Caleb Tracy.
Mason Mills won the 120lbs bracket with a victory over #8 ranked wrestler from Eden Prairie. Ian Schultz lost in the finals to two time defending state champion from Nelson from Mound Westonka.
At 132 lbs, Landon Robideau met top ranked Matt Randolph from Scott West and won with a major decision.
Parker Janssen medical defaulted in the finals at 138lbs.
At 145lbs, Eli Davis finished in third place, dropping a tough match against #2 Dunn from Eden Prairie. Jarrett Wadsen finished in fourth at 152lbs.
Wester, at 160lbs., won by a 12-5 decision over #6 ranked Farley from New Prague.
At 170lbs, Noah Torgerson won his championship with a 4-1 decision over a ranked New Prague opponent as well. Bryon Sauvy finished in sixth place at 182lbs, Tyson Hentges lost at the 195lbs final against Nationally Ranked Wrestler from New Prague.
Myles Dehmer and Logan Torkelson both fought back after an early loss to place fifth, winning the consolation bracket for their respective weight classes in the tournament.
The Knights have won four of five tournaments this year, STMA Invite, Rogers Matness, The Clash and the Orono Invitational. The Knights finished second at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament. The Knights are now 18-1 in dual meets on the year. They lost a 29-30 last week to Simley in a battle of two nationally-ranked teams.
Up next
This week, the Knights will face off against a conference opponent, Buffalo on Thursday, Feb. 2, for Senior Knight. Then on Friday, Feb. 3, the Knights will host a tri with #3AAA ranked Hastings and #3AA ranked Becker. This will also be Alumni Knight.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.