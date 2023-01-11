The Osseo-Maple Grove Knights of Columbus #9139 have been providing winter coats for area families and homeless teens in need.

According to Paul Greninger and Ken Smith, Knights of Columbus co-chairs, this is the organization’s eighth year of providing warmth in the community. “In the first couple years we were able to raise money for new winter jackets for the kids,” they said. “The third year, schools told us that students are in need for snow pants as well. So, we reached out to vendors to help us in this area as well.”

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments