The Osseo-Maple Grove Knights of Columbus donate winter coats and snow pants to Ceder Island Elementary. Pictured are Maple Grove Lion Jim Miller, school representative Ashly Biom, Knight Ken Smith, school representative Angie Munoz and Knight Paul Greninger.
Oak View Elementary school representative Melody Hahn-Merges, Maple Grove Lion Jim Miller, Principal William Kuendig, and Knights Paul Greninger and Ken Smith stand with donations of new winter coats and snow pants.
New winter coats and snow pants donations were provided to Crestview Elementary by the Osseo-Maple Grove Knights of Columbus. Picture are Osseo Legion member James Hultgren, school representative Nancy Dillard, Knight Ken Smith and school representative Sue Risse.
The Osseo-Maple Grove Knights of Columbus donate winter coats and snow pants to Ceder Island Elementary. Pictured are Maple Grove Lion Jim Miller, school representative Ashly Biom, Knight Ken Smith, school representative Angie Munoz and Knight Paul Greninger.
Oak View Elementary school representative Melody Hahn-Merges, Maple Grove Lion Jim Miller, Principal William Kuendig, and Knights Paul Greninger and Ken Smith stand with donations of new winter coats and snow pants.
New winter coats and snow pants donations were provided to Crestview Elementary by the Osseo-Maple Grove Knights of Columbus. Picture are Osseo Legion member James Hultgren, school representative Nancy Dillard, Knight Ken Smith and school representative Sue Risse.
The Osseo-Maple Grove Knights of Columbus #9139 have been providing winter coats for area families and homeless teens in need.
According to Paul Greninger and Ken Smith, Knights of Columbus co-chairs, this is the organization’s eighth year of providing warmth in the community. “In the first couple years we were able to raise money for new winter jackets for the kids,” they said. “The third year, schools told us that students are in need for snow pants as well. So, we reached out to vendors to help us in this area as well.”
The Knights are able to help through donations from community local businesses and organizations like St Vincent’s CCW, Osseo and Maple Grove Lions, Osseo Legion, Osseo, and Milaca Fire relief Association, Transport Graphics of Rogers, Premier Bank, L & M Fleet Supply of Grand Rapids, Advance Ins., Dick’s Bar, Anchor Distributing and fellow Knight families.
This year, the Knights purchased 50 cases of new coats and Supreme matched the order with 50 cases at no cost, and also 500 pairs of snow pants for a total value of $34,874. This gave a total of 1,200 new coats and 500 pairs of snow pants to give to needed children.
In 2022, the Knights gave these to 10 elementary schools in the Osseo School District, St. Vincent School, St. Vincent’s Giving Tree, Osseo Police Department, Milaca and Onamia Schools and Open Doors for Teens (They help homeless teens in the Elk River, Roger’s area).
Here are some remarks the Osseo-Maple Grove Knights of Columbus heard from the schools. A first grader cried when he found a new jacket and snow pants in his locker. A social worker had a child who received a coat ask if he could get winter gear for his brother and sister at home.
To find out more about the Knights of Columbus or to donate money to help purchase more coats and snow pants go to: kc9139.mnknights.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.