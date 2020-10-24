For many, the COVID -19 pandemic has been devastating. It has taken a terrible economic and social toll with many out of work and wondering how to keep their children warm this winter. While many are paralyzed in response to the pandemic, the Knights of Columbus will leave “no neighbor behind” and are continuing their charitable outreach programs in every way they can.
Knights of Columbus all over Minnesota will be distributing nearly 3,000 coats for kids to their partners in COVID safe distributions on or around Oct. 24.
Coats for Kids are funded by donations. Twenty Minnesota Knights of Columbus councils will distribute 2982 warm coats worthy over $62,000 to children in need, most of which will be given away in one morning.
The Knights of Columbus have given away some 300,000 coats to children since 2009. The Coats for Kids program originated in Connecticut and has expanded among the organization’s local chapters.
“Coats for Kids perfectly represents the Knights’ No Neighbor Left Behind Initiative,” said Minnesota State Deputy Dave Whatmuff. “We are Knights of Charity and will do whatever we can to find and help those less fortunate, especially when things are tough – as they are now.”
He continued, “We give these gifts of warmth – gifts that keep giving every time they are worn – because every child is made in the image and likeness of our God. Our Faith in this God who loves us compels us to action to help those in need. We act because we must.”
Coats for Kids co-chairman Patrick Farrelly said, “We want to do something positive together to respond to this pandemic. Our Councils want to help and we know the need for coats is larger than ever because so many are out of work. Families will need coats as soon as the cold weather is upon us. Our national organization is helping us step into the breach to help families in need. This is also a great way to honor our founder, Father McGivney, who will be beatified Oct. 31.”
State Deputy Dave Whatmuff joined Knights from Council 9139 in Osseo to deliver Coats for Kids to several schools on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21. International basketball player Ian Theisen, on a break from his team in Malta, will also take time out to help his council with the distribution of winter coats to needy children in the northern suburbs.
The MN State Council will also distribute about 120 coats for pre-selected kids at Holy Rosary Parish in Minneapolis on Oct. 24. State Deputy Dave and more of the State team will be present to give coats away then.
Distributions are not open to the public. Arrangements are being made to partner with school counselors, catechist and others to identify and get coats to needy kids. The Knights of Columbus are asking these partners to pick up coats are our distributions.
Minnesota Knights’ other charitable work includes feeding the hungry through Food for families programs, partnerships with Habitat for Humanity and a Global wheelchair initiative providing wheelchairs to handicapped people in our communities. Visit MNknights.org for more information.
