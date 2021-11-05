Elm Creek, Rice Lake and Crestview schools were three of the 10 Osseo Area School District elementary schools to receive the new winter coats and snow pants. St. Vincent, Milaca and Onamia schools, the Osseo Police Department, and Open Doors for Youth in Elk River (who help homelessness teens) also received winter wear from Russ Funk and Paul Greninger from Knights from the Osseo/Maple Grove Knights of Columbus.

The Osseo/Maple Grove Knights of Columbus received contributions to this program from: St Vincent’s CCW and Men’s club; Osseo and Maple Grove Lions; Osseo, Maple Grove and Milaca Fire Department Relief Associations; Anchor Distributing; Angel Anonymous; Premier Banks; Transport Graphics of Rogers; Dick’s Bar; Advance Insurance; L & M Fleet Supply of Grand Rapids; Knight families and local businesses who donated.

The Knights were able to give 1,440 new winter coats and 500 pairs of snow pants for all of these young people and families, which cost $24,024.

Osseo/Maple Grove Knights of Columbus other charitable work includes feeding the hungry through Food for Family’s programs, partnerships with Habitat for Humanity, Tootsie-roll program for the Intellectual Disabilities and a Global wheelchair initiative providing wheelchairs to handicapped people in our communities.

To find out more about the Knights or to donate go to: kc9139.mnknights.org

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments