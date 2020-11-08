Elm Creek Elementary and Rice Lake Schools where two of the eight Osseo School District elementary schools to receive the new winter coats and snow pants. St. Vincent, Milaca and Onamia schools, Osseo police Dept, and Open Doors for Youth in Elk River who are experiencing homelessness also received winter wear from Russ Funk and Paul Greninger who are Knights form the Osseo/Maple Grove Knights of Columbus.
Osseo/Maple Grove Knights of Columbus would like to thank all who contributed to this program: St Vincent’s CCW and Men’s club, Osseo and Maple Grove Lions, Osseo, Milaca Fire Dept. Relief Association, Osseo Legion, Martek Electronics, Premier Banks, Transport Graphics of Rogers, Dick’s Bar, Advance Insurance, L & M Fleet Supply of Grand Rapids, Knight families and local businesses who donated.
The Knights were able to give 816 new winter coats and 500 pair of snow pants for the local youth, which cost $16,663.
Osseo/Maple Grove Knights of Columbus other charitable work includes feeding the hungry through Food for family’s programs, partnerships with Habitat for Humanity, Tootsie-roll program for the Intellectual Disabilities and a Global wheelchair initiative providing wheelchairs to handicapped people in our communities.
To find out more about the knights or to donate go to: kc9139.mnknights.org
