The STMA Wrestling team remained perfect for the month of December and the 2019-20 season, winning six dual meets this past week to improve their early-season overall dual meet record to 8-0 (win-loss).
On Thursday Dec. 12, they traveled to Minnetonka for a quadrangular where they defeated Lake Conference opponent, Minnetonka by a score of 60-12, then beat Blaine 53-27, and defeated Rogers by a score of 66-6 in their final dual of the evening.
On Saturday, they competed in the Prior Lake Duals at Prior Lake High School where they won three duals as they beat Waconia 42-21, then dominated East Ridge and Farmington by scores of 76-6 and 48-21, respectively.
Five STMA individual wrestlers won all six of their individual matches in the six dual meets, for the week. They were: Landon Robideau (106 pounds), Parker Janssen (113), Jed Wester (126), Travis Smith (138), and Carl Leuer (170). Robideau, Janssen, and Smith remained undefeated, each improving his individual win-loss record to 11-0, while Wester’s record stayed unblemished at 9-0.
Carl Leuer improved his record to 10-1 with the six victories.
Knights Cole Becker (145) and Wyatt Lidberg (182) each fell from the undefeated ranks, winning five matches and losing one, each suffering their first loss of the season, but each finishing the week with impressive 10-1 win-loss records, for the season. Hayden LeMonds (160) lost two close matches against formidable opponents, for the first blemishes on his win-loss record and moved to a 9-2 win-loss record.
Jimmy Heil (132) had four varsity wins in the six duals, while Eli Davis (120), Boden Sperr (195), and Owen Barthel (285), each had three varsity wins, for the week. Toby Dehn (220) had a pair of wins at the Minnetonka Quad and Alex Markgraf (285) had a pin in his first varsity match against East Ridge.
The Knight wrestlers finish out the 2019 part of their season at the annual Minnesota Christmas Tournament held at Rochester Community College on Friday and Saturday Dec. 20 and 21. The top teams from Minnesota from all three classes and some formidable out-of-state teams traditionally compete in this 32-team individual tournament.
Also on Saturday, Dec. 21, STMA’s JV team will compete in a 16-team dual meet tournament at Anoka High School that features some of Minnesota’s top JV wrestling squads.
