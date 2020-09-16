The St. Michael-Albertville cross country teams competed in their first 5K race of the season on Sept. 10. Competing in the extremely competitive Lake Conference, both the STMA boys and girls teams finished behind Minnetonka in the dual meet competition held at Gale Woods farm in Minnetrista.
In the girls’ race, Minnetonka tallied 19 points with the Knights trailing with 43 points. The Minnetonka boys defeated the Knight boys by a score of 16-46.
Ali Weimer once again led the Knight girls, individually, placing second to Minnetonka’s
Maya Mor. Weimer ran a 5K time of 18 minutes 27 seconds, behind Mor (18:09). STMA’s Emma Windingland placed top 10 with an eighth place finish and a time of 19:51. Avery O’Rourke(20:22) was the Knights’ third runner followed by Becca Immer (21:22), Makaela Malin (21:43), Keagan Burke (21:49), and Erin Pipp (21:54), rounding out the varsity top seven.
Top three JV runners for the Knight girls were Megan Rowe (22:05) who placed second overall, Maddie Hanson (23:03), and Rachel Heil (23:05).
The Knight boys were outpointed by Minnetonka 16-46 and were led by senior Joey Driver, who placed 5th overall in a time of 17:37. Zak Wise placed 8th for a top ten finish in a time of 18:01, followed by Knights Luke James (18:35), Will Sarkinen (19:08), James Lyke (19:13), and Bobby Cilke (19:42), rounding out the varsity.
Leyton placed eighth overall in the JV race to lead the Knights with a time of 19:45, followed by
Evan Warner (20:17), and Martin Skare (20:19).
The cross country teams next compete in a Lake Conference triangular at Round Lake Park adjacent to Eden Prairie High School Friday, Sept. 18. The STMA girls race against Buffalo and Eden Prairie at 11:45 a.m. and the STMA boys will run against Buffalo and Hopkins at 4:30 p.m.
