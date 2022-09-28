Senior STMA runner, Becca Immer (#1926), shown here competing in the Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota. Nearly 500 individuals and 50 teams competed in this race, where the Knight girls placed 20th, as a team.
STMA senior cross country runners Evan Warner (#3488) and Owen VanDeRiet (#3489) shown here competing at the Griak Invitational cross country meet.
Once again the St. Michael-Albertville cross country teams competed on two consecutive days with different individuals on each day. The top 10 girls and the top 10 boys competed in the Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota Golf Course Sept. 23.
Considered to be one of the largest and most competitive high school cross country meets in the nation, approximately 100 boys teams and 100 girls teams competed in two divisions at the annual Griak Invitational. The STMA girls competed among 50 teams in the Gold Division, placing 20th, as a team. The Knight girls placed 10th among Minnesota schools, in the Gold race, in which Wayzata captured the championship.
The Knight boys competed in the Maroon Division, also attracting exactly 50 teams and finished eighth, as a team, finishing as the sixth Minnesota team in the Maroon race. The Gold Division is considered to be more competitive with typically higher ranked teams, although the Maroon Division also attracts some extremely competitive teams. Numerous teams travel from out of state and many of Minnesota’s top teams are represented, from all three classes, A, AA, and AAA.
For the Knight girls in the Gold Division, senior Natalie Cocking placed 102nd as the top runner for the STMA girls, with a 5K time of 20:50. The rest of STMA’s top seven varsity girls included: Keegan Burke (126th-21:06), Adelyn Hannon (128th-21:07), Abigayle Vossen (130th-21:07), Becca Immer (136th-21:09), Erin Pipp (147th-21:14), and Courtney Zuidema (159th-21:22). There were 476 finishers in the girls’ Gold Division race.
For the Knight boys in the Maroon Division race, the Knights’ number one runner was Max Salas who placed 19th overall with a time of 17:29 for the 5K race. Salas earned an individual medal for his effort, as the top 25 in each race were awarded medals.
Following Salas for the Knights were: Luke James (26th-17:46), narrowly missing an individual medal, Will Neegard (79th-18:20), Jacob Sterk (101st-18:31), Owen Neegard (147th-19:01), Dawsen Whiteis (162nd-19:07), and Owen VanDeRiet (215th-19:30), rounding out the Knight boys’ top seven. There were 488 finishers in the boys Maroon Division race.
Knight boys coach Chase Cayo said, “The boys ran hard. No personal best times today, the course is hilly and traditionally slow. But, it was a great experience to run this huge and competitive race. We were very happy with the way they competed.”
Bison Invitational
On Sept. 22, the boys and girls that did not run at Griak, competed in the Bison Invitational at the Buffalo Heights Golf Course. Both genders competed in the varsity race and the JV division.
The STMA varsity girls placed 8th among 12 varsity teams at Buffalo. They were led by Emma Windingland who placed 28th overall in a time of 21:12 for the 5K. Windingland was followed by Knights including: Renee Meehan (40th-22:02), Breanna Immer (48th-22:27), Libby Boebel (49th-22:34), Leah Tazarek (55th-22:55), Rachel Heil (58th-22:59), and Elise Linneman (59th-23:02).
The Knight JV girls placed 4th among 12 teams, led by Lukanu Banzeba who placed ninth overall in a time of 22:10 for the 5K to earn an individual medal in the JV division.
The STMA varsity boys placed 10th among 12 teams in the varsity division at Buffalo and were led by Ian Whiteis placing 51st in a time of 19:05 for the 5K. Following Whiteis included: Mason Williams (61st-19:29), Connor Riesgraf (65th-19:40), Carter Wurst (72nd-20:52), Carter Burke (73rd-20:58), and Kyler Williams (74th-21:01).
In the JV race at Buffalo, the Knight JV boys placed 11th out of 12 teams and were led by Carson Miller who placed 63rd in a time of 20:51.
Next competition for the STMA cross country teams will be Monday, Oct. 3, when STMA hosts the STMA Invitational, to be held at the St. Michael Recreation Center starting at 3:30 p.m. with competition (races) held in six divisions (boys and girls junior high, boys and girls JV, and boys and girls varsity).
