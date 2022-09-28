Once again the St. Michael-Albertville cross country teams competed on two consecutive days with different individuals on each day. The top 10 girls and the top 10 boys competed in the Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota Golf Course Sept. 23.

Considered to be one of the largest and most competitive high school cross country meets in the nation, approximately 100 boys teams and 100 girls teams competed in two divisions at the annual Griak Invitational. The STMA girls competed among 50 teams in the Gold Division, placing 20th, as a team. The Knight girls placed 10th among Minnesota schools, in the Gold race, in which Wayzata captured the championship.

