For the seventh consecutive season, the St. Michael-Albertville High School girl’s cross country team captured the Section 5AA team title. Ordinarily the team would be advancing and competing at the State Cross Country Meet, but in this pandemic year, the season concluded with the Section 5AA Meet held on Oct. 15 at Anoka High School, a ruling made by the Minnesota State High School League.
First-year head coach, Matt Venaas, led the girls to the Section 5AA team title ahead of runner up, Mounds View, outscoring the Mustangs by 11 points. STMA and Mounds View would’ve been the two representative teams at State, if a State Meet would’ve been held. Osseo followed in third place, Maple Grove placed fourth as a team, with Irondale rounding out the top five in the 16-team field.
Junior Ali Weimer was the dominant individual champion, winning the 5K girls race by almost a minute, as she toured the course in 17 minutes 58 seconds. Sophomores Avery O’Rourke (19:14) and Emma Windingland (19:28) placed fifth and seventh, respectively and technically also qualified for State, individually. Freshmen Keagan Burke (16th-20:10), Makaela Malin (21st-20:18), and Erin Pipp (25th-20:22) followed, with Ashlyn McClintock (33rd-20:46) rounding out the varsity.
Coach Venaas said, “We really had a great team effort and it’s unfortunate we don’t get to compete at State this season, despite qualifying. Our three freshmen, Keagan, Makaela, and Erin, all had personal best times at the Section. It’s been a fun season for myself, my assistant coach, Lizzy Anderson, and the girls, even though it was very different circumstances.”
BOYS
The Knight boys were led by sophomore Zak Wise who placed 11th overall with a personal best time of 16 minutes 53 seconds. With his placing, Wise actually qualified for the State Meet as an individual, despite the State Meet being canceled.
Senior, captain, Joey Driver, was the Knight’s number two runner placing 28th in a time of 17:36. Following Driver were Luke James (40th-17:49), Hayden Hodge (49th-18:02), Will Sarkinen (53rd-18:06), Adam Herbst (57th-18:12), and Abram Benker (85th-19:12). The Knight boys placed ninth, as a team, only 13 points away from fifth place in a closely contested team race.
“Overall, we had a good season-ending effort,” said STMA boys’ coach Gregg Greeno. Zak Wise and Hayden Hodge, a couple sophomores, had outstanding efforts, both with substantial personal best times. Will Sarkinen and Luke James also recorded personal best 5K times. It was a very good season, in a lot of ways. We have the potential to have a very good season next year, too, with a lot of underclassmen returning. It all depends on how hungry the boys are, in other words, how bad to they want to be good and how willing they are to put in the work.”
