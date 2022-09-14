The STMA girls cross country team captured the title in the Steve Hoag Invitational at the Anoka High School campus Sept. 9. The STMA boys varsity team placed fourth among 13 teams.

Max Salas of the STMA boys varsity team was the highest placing Knight varsity runner, placing third individually in a personal best time of 17:07 for the 5K.

