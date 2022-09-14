The STMA girls cross country team captured the title in the Steve Hoag Invitational at the Anoka High School campus Sept. 9. The STMA boys varsity team placed fourth among 13 teams.
Max Salas of the STMA boys varsity team was the highest placing Knight varsity runner, placing third individually in a personal best time of 17:07 for the 5K.
Highest finisher for the girls’ varsity was senior Becca Immer, who placed 11th, individually, in a time of 20:03 for the 5K. The Knight girls team won the team title with a low total team score of 55 points, ahead of runnerup Forest Lake-59 points.
The STMA girls displayed the strength in their pack, as the time spread of their top seven runners was a mere 21 seconds with the following runners (place-time) placing behind Immer: Natalie Cocking (12th-20:05), Addy Hannon (13th-20:12), Avery O’Rourke (20:12), Abigayle Vossen (15th-20:14), Keagan Burke (17th-20:17), and Erin Pipp (18th-20:24), rounding out the varsity top seven.
The STMA JV girls also placed first, as a team, led by individual champion Makaela Malin (21:11).
In the boys 5K, STMA runners placing behind Salas included: Luke James (10th-17:24), Will Neegard (19th-17:57), Dawson Whiteis (28th-18:17), Owen Neegard (50th-18:52), Evan Warner (54th-19:02), and Wyatt Harmoning (64th-19:08), to round out the top seven Knight, varsity boys.
Jackson Hamilton led the Knight boys JV to a fourth place team finish, placing third individually in a time of 19:35 for the 5K.
The STMA boys and girls varsity teams compete next at Bemidji Friday, Sept. 16, in a Section Preview meet, while the STMA JV teams compete next at St. Francis Thursday, Sept. 15.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.