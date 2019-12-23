Clara Kim and Anders Kolbrek have been named Maple Grove High School’s 2019-20 Triple ‘A’ Award (Academics, Arts and Athletics) winners.  

The award, established in 1989 and sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, is given to high school seniors (one boy and one girl) who have a “B” or better grade point average and participate in league-sponsored athletics and fine arts activities.

Kim has a 3.997 GPA and has participated in tennis from 2014-2019, HOSA 2018-19, track 2015-2018, Model UN, Wind Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble.

Kolbrek has a 3.997 GPA and has participated in soccer from 2015-2019, Model UN 2018-19, Marching Band, Speech 2017-2019, DECA 2018-19, HOSA, Mock Trial, Center Stage 2018-2020, Wind Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble.

Kim and Kolbrek will enter the regional competition.

