Kendall Qualls announces bid for Congress

Kendall Qualls has announced his candidacy for Congress in Minnesota’s Third Congressional District.
Qualls is seeking Republican endorsement and is a U.S. Army veteran and health care executive.
“Voters of all political persuasions understand that our current politicians are failing our nation with partisan game-playing and election-year gimmicks. They say one thing during the campaign but immediately throw their promises out the window once they get to Washington,” said Qualls. “I believe it’s time for a new generation of dedicated leaders from outside the world of politics to step forward, propose bold solutions, and compromise when necessary to effectively address the challenges facing our country.”
Qualls was one of five children of a single mother and grew up in Harlem, New York, in the late 1960s. Several years later, he moved to Oklahoma to live with his father, who was a soldier in the Army. After graduating from high school, he paid his way through state college by delivering pizzas and serving in the Army Reserves. He went on active duty as an artillery officer.
Currently employed as executive vice president of a healthcare IT startup, he earned master’s degrees from the University of Oklahoma and the University of Michigan. He earned his undergraduate degree from Cameron University.
Because of the recollections of despair and uncertainty of his early childhood, Qualls said he is passionate about helping single mothers and fatherless children. He has been actively involved in programs to help children, including serving as a Big Brothers/Big Sisters volunteer, serving on the Board of Colorado Uplift, a program helping inner-city children in Denver, and mentoring a young man in Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge.
Qualls and his wife Sheila have been married 33 years and are parents to Ashley (26), Joshua (24), Jonathan (22), Kathryn (19), and Jacob (15).
For more information, visit kendallforcongress.com.
