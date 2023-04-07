Tim Zimmerman had a lofty vision that came to fruition in 2002: The formation of the Hanover Historical Society, which was incorporated in 2003.

When first interviewed in 2003, Zimmerman, who grew up in Hanover, explained, “we are trying to get people interested in the history of Hanover, in finding out how the town got its start.”

