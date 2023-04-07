Tim Zimmerman had a lofty vision that came to fruition in 2002: The formation of the Hanover Historical Society, which was incorporated in 2003.
When first interviewed in 2003, Zimmerman, who grew up in Hanover, explained, “we are trying to get people interested in the history of Hanover, in finding out how the town got its start.”
Mary Coons, a new Hanover resident at the time, read a notice in the newspaper around interest in forming a historical society and called Zimmerman. Linda Vollbrecht also responded, and the three began the process of creating a non-profit historical society for the community and surrounding area. Charter board members were President Zimmerman, Vice President Vollbrecht, Secretary Coons, and Treasurer Bud Dixon.
With the assistance of the Minnesota Historical Society’s suggested guidelines, the group determined its overall mission was to identify, preserve, and disseminate knowledge about the history of the City of Hanover.
The Society’s objectives were to discover and collect material to help establish and illustrate the town’s history, provide for the preservation of such material, eventually make it accessible to the public, and share historical information in the hopes of arousing a sense of community.
Historical Landmarks
Locating landmarks, such as the original dam ruins from 1856 to power a sawmill, were tricky as they were only visible when the Crow River was at historic lows. Zimmerman found them in 2003 and we now have photo documentation. Unfortunately, few historical structures remain.
“It is the mindset of America,” Coons stated in 2003, “to tear down old buildings for new construction and parking lots. Historic buildings of value need to be saved and their history preserved. So many of Hanover’s historic buildings and homes are long gone. In addition, oral histories need to be captured.”
To that end, later that year, Coons began interviewing older residents for their stories and a social history of Hanover began taking shape. In 2004, “Safe From the Outside World: A Social History of Hanover, Minnesota” made its debut. Eighteen years later in October 2022, the revised edition came out, twice as much history and stories with twice as many historic photos.
Active in the community ever since its incorporation, in 2004 members repaired the pedestrian bridge stringer rail and removed the chain link fence from the bridge that was constructed in 1885. Later that fall, they held a public bridge restoration event commemorating the completion of Phase I of bridge repairs along with unveiling the National Register of Historic Places bridge plaque.
Additional repairs were made in 2010 with another city-wide celebration at the bridge following Phase II repairs and marking the city’s 125th anniversary. Natasha Bursch created the official Hanover Historical Society logo in 2011.
In 2012, Mayor Martin Waters along with Society president Mike Kuehn and member Dave Hesse, unveiled the bridge marker signage with the help of Hanover Elementary’s sixth graders cutting the ribbon. Waters proposed a professional video of the bridge’s history, and in 2016 that project was commissioned.
The story depicts the founding of Hanover and the importance of the Crow River. It is available to view on the Society’s website at hanoverhistoricalsociety.org. Recognizing the importance of the Crow River and the bridge to Hanover, Coons began researching both and “Planks of History: Stories of the Crow River and Bridge 92366,” was published in 2016.
One of the Society’s long term goals was to eventually have a “home” where artifacts were displayed and research materials available. Spearheaded by then president Joe Kaul, that goal became reality in 2017/18, when membership acquired the former Zion United Methodist Church building. The building was renamed the Hanover Area History Center.
Community outreach
“History happens every day, and we are here to help our neighbors in what we advocate for and preserve. We do this through community outreach, as well as updating events and educational programs,” Coons said.
Caroling at the Bridge was the organization’s inaugural event, and remains its most popular one. This December will mark the 18th annual event. Other events, including past events, were the Pumpkin Decorating Event for children, the Antique Appraisal Fair, Community Corn Feed, Antique and Classic Car Show, Ice Cream Social, several Doug Oman photographic presentations and a traveling suffragist exhibit. We are also available to speak with area groups about our history.
With the acquisition of the church property in 2017, we are available for public use, such as weddings, meetings, parties, etc. For more information, please email booking@hanoverprairiechurch.org.
Bursting at the seams, we are currently in the process of purchasing and moving a large garage to the property to be converted into a storage facility. This will allow us to move our storage items from the lower level to the new storage facility and open up the lower level space for additional displays. This project is possible with the generous financial support of donors and organizations.
The Hanover Historical Society meets the first Thursday monthly at the Hanover Area History Center, at 7 p.m. Current board members include President Colleen Williams, Vice president Tim Zimmerman, Secretary Mary Coons, and Treasurer Bob Miller. We can be reached at info@hanoverhistoricalsociety.org.
The latest version of Safe From the Outside World as well as Planks of History are available at BankWest Hanover, the River Inn, and the Antique Shop of Rogers. They are also available from the author.
