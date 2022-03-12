Karen Attia, a retired critical care nurse, local grassroots conservative, and small business owner has announced her intention to run for the Minnesota State Senate in the newly redistricted District 34 which encompasses the communities of Rogers, Dayton, Champlin, eastern Brooklyn Park and southern Coon Rapids.
Attia has lived in Champlin, for 25 years where she raised four sons and has been actively involved in the community. Besides the responsibility of being a single parent, examples of her involvement include volunteering at high school sports events, serving on her local church council and leading the congregational care team.
She earned her registered nurse license after attending Augsburg College and has worked primarily in Critical Care/ICU until her recent retirement. She has been serving as the President of the North Metro Federation of Republican Women and ran as the Republican endorsed candidate for the MN State Senate in 2020. She is a strong supporter of law enforcement, pro-life and Second-Amendment issues.
“I am not a politician, rather I am a concerned citizen who can not stand idly by watching the lowering of our state’s standard of living due to liberal policies of our current leadership,” she said. “I look forward to getting to know everyone in the parts of Senate District 34 that are new to me and am committed to working hard to address the issues that our district and all Minnesotans care about. Rising crime, increasing threats to our safety, impeding parental rights, eroding our God-given rights and freedoms and excessive taxation are all activating citizens. Join me as I seek to take my critical care nursing skills to the capitol to bring our state back to health.”
For more information about her campaign, visit AttiaForSenate.com or call her at 763-639-2964
