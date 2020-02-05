The city of Champlin is considering conducting a parks, recreation and trails improvement bond referendum in 2021.
During the planning process, a committee of about a dozen individuals will work together to analyze the future needs of the city’s parks, recreation and trail system.
Committee members will consist of members from various youth athletic associations, senior organizations and city advisory commissions. Residents who are trails and open space enthusiasts are also invited to join the referendum planning committee.
Starting in March, the Parks, Trails and Bond Referendum Committee will meet on a monthly basis. The committee will work together with the Champlin Parks and Recreation Commission on forwarding a recommendation to the city council on improvements that could potentially be proposed to residents for a public vote in 2021/2022.
Those interested can find an application at bit.ly/370AQYM. Applications should be submitted to Charlie Lehn, parks and facilities manager, either by email at clehn@ci.champlin.mn.us or in-person at the Parks & Public Works building at Champlin City Hall, 11955 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN 55316. The deadline to apply is Feb. 21.
