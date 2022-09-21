Rachelle Johnson never imagined herself running for City Council. It wasn’t until Council Member Phil Leith announced his retirement that she was asked to consider running for his open seat.
“I noticed right away that Rachelle asked very insightful questions during our task force meetings. She has a strong financial background which is very helpful when you are on the City Council. I thought that her dedication to her family, church community, the schools, and the city would make her an ideal candidate” said Maple Grove City Council member Kristy Barnett who worked with Johnson on the Community Center Task Force.
Rachelle grew up in Des Moines, Iowa in a service minded family with both her parents being nurses and very active in their faith community.
“My parents always modeled what it looks like to live a life in service to those around us and that has always been a driving force in our lives,” said Johnson.
After graduating from high school at the age 17, she moved to the Twin Cities to go to college where she earned an undergraduate degree in marketing from the University of Northwestern.
Johnson and her husband, Mike, of 18 years, are long-time residents of Maple Grove where they own a home raising their two teenage children. Mike grew up in Maple Grove and graduated from MGSH. After getting married they knew they wanted to settle in Maple Grove where Mike’s family still resides in his childhood home on Fish Lake. Spending summers there, has given Rachelle a greater and deeper appreciation for the need to protect our parks and natural resources.
“Growing up in Iowa, we didn’t have the same natural resources as we do here. I understand what a privilege and a responsibility it is to protect our lakes, trails, and parks,” said Johnson.
About 12 years ago, Johnson decided to pause her career in finance management to stay home and raise their kids. When they aged into full-time school days, she started substitute teaching and has been regularly teaching in District 279 for 8 years. At that time, Johnson also accepted a work-from-home position restarting her career in finance and started serving on committees that more utilized her business background. In addition, working with the next generation is of the utmost important to Rachelle, which lead to mentoring high school students.
While she has been very active in the community since moving here, her most recent contributions include serving on the Maple Grove Community Center Task Force, being a parent advocate on the Enrollment and Capacity Management committee for ISD #279, and on the District Planning Advisory Council for ISD #279.
Johnson has received several recommendations and endorsements from city and community leaders as well as residents that will be showcased on her social media accounts in the near future.
“I believe that my professional background in finance/business coupled with my ground-level involvement in the life of the community, provides me with a well-rounded perspective that will complement the work we are already doing here in Maple Grove,” she said.
If elected, Johnson will seek to: prioritize public safety, ensure fiscally responsible and transparent spending, promote mindful community and economic development, advocate for parks and recreation, and to encourage a vibrant multi-generational community.
