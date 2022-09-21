Rachelle Johnson never imagined herself running for City Council. It wasn’t until Council Member Phil Leith announced his retirement that she was asked to consider running for his open seat.

“I noticed right away that Rachelle asked very insightful questions during our task force meetings. She has a strong financial background which is very helpful when you are on the City Council. I thought that her dedication to her family, church community, the schools, and the city would make her an ideal candidate” said Maple Grove City Council member Kristy Barnett who worked with Johnson on the Community Center Task Force.

