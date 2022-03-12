Joe Jensen, a public servant currently working as a staff attorney for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, announced that he is running for the Minnesota State Senate in the newly-drawn District 37, which includes Maple Grove, Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain, and Medina.
“I’m passionate about ensuring that the justice system protects the rights of every citizen,” Jensen said. “I enjoy working with people from every end of the political spectrum, and I look forward to the opportunity to speak with every voter in the district to ask for their support.”
He works as a staff attorney with the Legislative Branch of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, where he works closely with the Band’s legislators to draft and refine legislation. He also serves as the Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Band Member Legal Services, an independent organization of the Mille Lacs Band that provides legal services to Band members, and as Vice President of the Board of the Alarde Foundation, a recently founded non-profit organization.
Jensen, who is running as a Democrat and will seek the DFL endorsement at the district convention in April, takes pride in working across the aisle and intends to focus on justice initiatives, including increasing funding to local prosecutor’s offices and the Minnesota public defenders. He will also focus on education issues, as well as initiatives to keep the land of 10,000 lakes clean while generating clean jobs.
Jensen was born and raised in Jamestown, North Dakota, and relocated to Minnesota in 2020. He received a bachelor of arts in political science and history from the University of Jamestown and a J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law.
