Physicians assistant Jody Mikkelson is a 2000 graduate of Midwestern University, practicing family medicine at Voyage Healthcare (formerly North Clinic) in Maple Grove. She was nominated for the award from the Minnesota Academy of Physicians Assistants by two of her patients.
“Jody remembers your individual personal issues and always asks about them. She takes the time to listen when you’re troubled or concerned. She is down to earth, kind, precise, and has a good sense of humor. She makes me feel safe. She is always thorough and explains all aspects of my medical issues and plans very well. She will continually tackle an issue until it is resolved whether it’s her efforts or referral. I trust her completely with my healthcare. I am 73 years old and have never had a provider that I trust this much,” one patient said.
The other patient who nominated Mikkelson has been seeing her for 19 years.
“She has always listened to me and has been proactive with my care. She is such a compassionate person with her true feelings of how much she appreciates you and your concerns. My care with Jody has always been about me and helping me with my emotional and physical issues. She is proactive and explains why she prescribes the things she does. She is trustworthy and honest,” the patient said.
Mikkelson’s physician partner, Dr. Jerome Merkel, shared this:
“Jody Mikkelson deserves this honor. Twenty years of compassionate and dedicated work for her patients is one of the greatest reasons Jody is so deserving of this award. Working side by side with Jody, I have marveled at her skills which include so much more than her keen diagnostic capabilities and vast medical knowledge. As Jody works with patients, she has this beautiful gift of being able to communicate clearly and with compassion. She has a way of just being able to say the right thing. Jody really has a grasp of providing confident medical care along with reassurance for patients that need that approach. Beyond that, very importantly, includes her ability to work with the more sick and frail patients and their families with her timely listening, her caring responses and optimal care coordination.”
