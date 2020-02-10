Jelling in January at St. Michael

Winners include front row, left to right, first-graders Aurora Fausher, Wendell Sonmor, Alyssa Eddy, Danika Blake, Ryan DeLude, Olivia Haugo, and Neveah Roemer. Second row, second graders, Jackson Kosloski, Wyatt Silbernick, , David Pierce, Ryan Morneau, Brady Hansen, Liesl Robberson and Grahm Swoboda. Third row, third-graders, Brooke Stanger, Lexi Lemieux, Mackenzie Geistfeld, Ava Saletel, and Daniel Dahlstrom. Fourth row, fourth-graders, Reed Elsenpeter, Everett Altschul, Austin Keller, Kinsley Eicher, Jacob Geach, Aiden Edlund, Audrey Bosch and Jaida Scheer. Not pictured is Collette Flam (fourth grade).