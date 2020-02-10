Jelling in January at St. Michael

Winners include front row, left to right, first-graders Aurora Fausher, Wendell Sonmor, Alyssa Eddy, Danika Blake, Ryan DeLude, Olivia Haugo, and Neveah Roemer. Second row, second graders, Jackson Kosloski, Wyatt Silbernick, , David Pierce, Ryan Morneau, Brady Hansen, Liesl Robberson and Grahm Swoboda. Third row, third-graders, Brooke Stanger, Lexi Lemieux, Mackenzie Geistfeld, Ava Saletel, and Daniel Dahlstrom. Fourth row, fourth-graders, Reed Elsenpeter, Everett Altschul, Austin Keller, Kinsley Eicher, Jacob Geach, Aiden Edlund, Audrey Bosch and Jaida Scheer. Not pictured is Collette Flam (fourth grade).

St. Michael Elementary School January students of the month showed Responsibility (Character Counts trait) throughout the month.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments