Jeff Johnson launches nonprofit to match volunteers with those at higher risk of COVID- 19

Recently launched NorthStar Neighbor, a nonprofit initiative matching volunteers with seniors or those at high risk of COVID-19, is now accepting volunteers along with those seeking support.
Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson, a resident of Plymouth, is leading the initiative.
The goal is to match healthy, low-risk volunteers who are under 60 with seniors or those at high risk of COVID-19 who need remote companionship and conversation and help with the delivery of food or prescriptions.
“As a county commissioner, I’ve been hearing from many people the past few weeks asking how they can help others in need,” Johnson said, whose district includes Plymouth, Maple Grove as well as Mound and Minnetrista.
“The county isn’t set up for an influx of volunteers, so a group of friends and I decided to help people connect ourselves,” he said, noting the initiative was founded by a group of volunteers and is not part of any government program.
Johnson found an organization in Louisville, Kentucky, that started a similar program a few weeks ago and reached out to the woman who founded the nonprofit for advice on getting started in Minnesota.
Volunteers and those seeking assistance can apply online at NorthStarNeighbor.com or by calling 612-430-8899.
After being paired, the matched individuals take complete ownership of the process and their relationship, but the volunteer is encouraged to talk via phone or electronic means regularly with their match and inquire about needed deliveries of supplies, food or prescriptions.
“Minnesotans are generous and caring and we all want to find a way to help someone else right now,” Johnson said. “I have no doubt we will see an outpouring of those who want to volunteer – the challenge will be finding those who are isolated and disconnected and need a little companionship or help.”
Johnson acknowledged that many nonprofit organizations and churches provide a similar service, however, this endeavor is to help find those seniors or at-risk people who don’t have an existing network and “just need a friend right now,” he said.
“This program is a two-way street,” Johnson said. “Those who volunteer are providing a gift to someone in need, but it’s important to recognize that those who are receiving help are also providing a gift to someone who desperately wants to help a fellow Minnesotan in this time of social isolation.”
Within 24 hours of launching the program, there were nearly 100 sign-ups from across 25 communities, according to Johnson.
“As we expected, we have far more volunteers signing up than those seeking help and our greatest challenge going forward will be to make sure those who are truly isolated and alone know about us and have a way to request a match,” he said.
