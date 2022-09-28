Kristy Janigo decided to run for Maple Grove City Council in response to urging from residents. Since then, several residents have submitted letters to the editor supporting Janigo’s expertise in public safety, inclusion, housing, environment, the arts, community leadership, and overall character.

Taya Brodin-Hanson, longtime resident, was one of the many voices encouraging Kristy Janigo to run. Brodin-Hanson is a 911 dispatcher and the president and founder of a local mutual aid organization.

