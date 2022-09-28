Kristy Janigo decided to run for Maple Grove City Council in response to urging from residents. Since then, several residents have submitted letters to the editor supporting Janigo’s expertise in public safety, inclusion, housing, environment, the arts, community leadership, and overall character.
Taya Brodin-Hanson, longtime resident, was one of the many voices encouraging Kristy Janigo to run. Brodin-Hanson is a 911 dispatcher and the president and founder of a local mutual aid organization.
“Kristy is a force to be reckoned with,” said Brodin-Hanson. “She’s two things smashed into one, compassion and action.”
Public service runs in the family. Janigo hails from rural North Dakota, a middle child of five raised by two public educators. Her mother was also a volunteer EMT, her brother is a law enforcement leader, and her sisters are both in healthcare. Her late grandfather Roland Weisenburger served in the Army in Okinawa in WWII. He was part of the reason why Janigo later joined the military at 17 in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
“I didn’t want to remain a small-town girl without adventures, so I decided to join one of the most diverse and dynamic organizations in this country, the U.S. Army,” said Janigo. “I kept the family legacy of Army service alive in my generation.”
Janigo holds a PhD in design and sustainability from the University of Minnesota. Her career background includes experience in global manufacturing, higher education leadership, and local government. Her advocacy for military veterans was featured in The Minnesota Legionnaire April issue.
Janigo’s manufacturing career brought her to several countries in Asia and Central America. She’s learned connections are key to getting things done, and she uses her relationship building skills in public service. As Hennepin County Commissioner Kevin Anderson’s Policy Director, she has supported veterans’ issues, roadway and infrastructure funding, housing, mental health services, and public safety policy. She understands how local governments create and refine their budgets. She has analyzed how various cities with the Northwestern metro work, including differences in their ordinances and comprehensive plans. She’s gotten to know elected leaders, city staff, and front-line workers in these cities, including people in these positions in Maple Grove.
Janigo has used her campaign platform for public education, holding online community conversations on sustainability tools for residents and to remember Sept. 11. She has also used it as an opportunity to educate herself. She completed a ride along with one of the Maple Grove Police Department K-9 units. She has also scheduled a 911 dispatch sit-along, a fire station tour, and an emergency management services ride-along with North Memorial ambulance services.
“I want to know about the issues affecting all first responders in our community,” said Janigo. “When I was growing up, I remember when my mom’s EMT work vividly. When that beeper went off, she dropped everything, grabbed her gear, and headed to the hospital.”
Janigo is involved in many facets of community life, as a past member of the Maple Grove Arbor Committee, a 2017 graduate of the Maple Grove Citizens Police Academy, a Rotary Club of Maple Grove board member, the Osseo Maple Grove American Legion Post 172 Media and Communication Chair and Legislative Chair, the Rice Lake Woods HOA board treasurer, and the Maple Grove Lutheran Church council vice president.
