“For love of a river, the Minnesota ” will be presented by the Breckenridge Chapter, Izaak Walton League Tuesday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m. The event will be at Breckenridge Chapter, I.W.L.A., 8816 West River Road in Brooklyn Park.
Darby Nelson, past six-year Minnesota Representative and wife-partner, Geri, will tell of their two-year epic-like journey by segments on the Minnesota river from source in South Dakota to Mississippi River. Nelson, a former Anoka Ramsey Professor of Aquatic Biology for 35 years and Geri, a Champlin Park High School teacher of science and biology for 25 years, tell a fascinating story of the river’s history, biology Indian settlement years and modern problems.
They describe not only the river but contributing wetlands, lakes and streams. (The watershed). Beneficial individuals and organizations for the river are mentioned. They note the river is still fascinating and viable despite problems. Their book on the subject will be available, along with their book “For Love of Lakes” which covers lakes in Northern Minnesota, Canada and the northeast US.
The program is open to the public, and includes refreshments.
For more information, call 763-421-6781.
