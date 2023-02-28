Two candidates were picked for the next step of the superintendent hiring process following interviews on Monday, Feb. 27, in the Osseo Area School District.

Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams is the current superintendent of Eastern Carver County Schools in Chaska, MN. She has previously served as an assistant superintendent at North St. Paul, Maplewood, Oakdale School District and Saint Paul Public Schools. She also served as a principal in the states of Minnesota and Georgia.

