The Maple Grove Community Organization (MGCO) is a group of volunteers dedicated to bringing events to Maple Grove since 1988. Their fundamental belief is to promote city heritage, foster community pride and create activities for families and neighbors.
There are openings to join this organization and they invite residents to consider becoming a member. Opportunities await to meet interesting people, gain personal satisfaction in being involved in your community, develop leadership skills, learn new things and have fun. Fit time and talents to one of the many offerings of the committee.
Their next meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Arboretum (corner of County Road 30 and Fernbrook Lane). Please bring a chair and wear a mask.
Many plans are underway in planning fall and winter events and Maple Grove Days 2021. Need more info? Call Brandon at 507-259-1109.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.