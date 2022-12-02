Maple Grove football have won the MSHSL State Class 6A football tournament, beating the Rosemount Irish 27-10 on Dec. 2. The championship win comes a year after Maple Grove made the 2021 final, losing a tight game to Lakeville South.

Times have changed for the Crimson, however, and after an undefeated run to the title game, Friday night proved to be a clean cut affair.

