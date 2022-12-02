Maple Grove football have won the MSHSL State Class 6A football tournament, beating the Rosemount Irish 27-10 on Dec. 2. The championship win comes a year after Maple Grove made the 2021 final, losing a tight game to Lakeville South.
Times have changed for the Crimson, however, and after an undefeated run to the title game, Friday night proved to be a clean cut affair.
Rosemount opened the scoring in the first quarter with a field goal, the only points after both teams saw their opening drives come to little gain. Maple Grove answered in the second-half with two minutes of madness that started with a Jacob Anderson touchdown, receiving from quarterback Jacob Kilzer for a 45-yard gain.
Within two minutes, Maple Grove would recover two Rosemount fumbles, scoring touchdowns soon after each. The fumbles were recovered by Ben Jameson and Jacob Anderson, with the resulting touchdowns run in by Tanner Albeck and Kilzer himself. Suddenly, the Crimson lead 21-3.
Rosemount would get the last word before half time with a touchdown in the final minute, but Maple Grove remained well ahead at 21-10. There would be no points scored in the third quarter.
A blocked free kick from Connor Fournier, who otherwise had strong night scoring extra point attempts, meant that the Crimson’s lead remained 21-10 going into the fourth quarter.
Another Kilzer touchdown and a key interception from Jacob Anderson proved the lock and key to Maple Grove’s win on the night, ending Rosemount’s chances of a comeback with time to spare. Ending 27-10, the result means that Maple Grove end 2022 the only invincible side in Minnesota state football, having scored 477 points and conceded just 148 in 13 games.
2023 beckons already, but for the time being, Matt Lombardi and his players can take their leave from the football field, Maple Grove’s first-ever football state title tucked neatly in their pockets.
