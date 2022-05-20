A Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry investigation found an electrical contractor misclassified workers and paid them less than the state’s prevailing-wage rate for work they performed on a state-funded project.

DLI’s prevailing-wage section found Minnesota Controls Solutions, LLC, of Champlin, misclassified workers as apprentices that were involved in a renovation project at Camp Ripley in 2019 and 2020, resulting in the workers being paid less than the prevailing-wage rate for the work they performed.

These workers did not meet the definition of an “apprentice” under Minnesota Rules 5200.1070 and should have been paid the prevailing-wage rate. Workers were also not paid overtime as required under the prevailing-wage law. Under the prevailing-wage law, workers must be provided overtime compensation when working more than eight hours a day or 40 hours a week.

In this investigation, DLI’s prevailing-wage section recovered $44,873.15 in back wages owed to five construction workers, with back-wage amounts ranging from $287 to $21,925.16.

Prevailing wage is the minimum hourly wage employers must pay their employees performing construction work on projects funded in whole or in part with state dollars. DLI sets the prevailing-wage rates to be comparable to wages paid for similar work in the county where the construction project is located.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments