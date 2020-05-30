Future forensic scientist wins school’s highest honor
While the rainbow contains every gradation of color in the visible spectrum, we traditionally say it contains seven colors, six of which might be called fairly “standard” colors, and one of which, indigo, stands out from the others for a few different reasons.
So it is with St. Michael-Albertville senior Indigo Rowland, who stands out among the graduating class of 2020 at her school. STMA staff has named Rowland the senior class Student of the Year, the highest honor available to students at STMA. The prize recognizes superlative “academic performance, participation in the classroom, and contributions to [STMA] out of the classroom.”
“It’s a huge honor; it’s something I never thought would happen,” Rowland said.
Rowland is an all-around scholastic talent, maintaining a grade-point average above 4.0 with enough versaitility to win academic department awards in English, math, social studies and world languages.
Her elite GPA qualified her as one of STMA’s seven Students of Excellence. In her senior year, she took on a class load that saw her take five Advanced Placement tests, in calculus, Spanish, psychology, world history and English.
“Throughout my high school career, I’ve always been in the AP class, the [College in the Schools] classes,” Rowland said. “I really dedicated my time to that.”
It should surprise nobody that she is also a member of the National Honor Society.
Rowland cites the relationships she has formed with faculty members as one of her favorite aspects of her time at STMA. She named Eric Arlien of the social studies department as her favorite teacher.
“As an upperclassman, I was able to come out of my shell and make connections with teachers, and that was really meaningful to me,” Rowland said. “I can just go in and talk to a teacher even if I didn’t have him or her for a class.”
Like seniors all across the country, Rowland had to drastically adjust plans and habits when schools were closed in March after the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Rowland took the aforementioned AP tests online, and had to grasp new “distance learning” ways of going to school in what would otherwise have been an “easy trimester.”
“This third trimester, I was taking two online classes and teacher-aiding, and just taking two AP classes, so it was going to be my easy tri,” Rowland said. “I was looking forward to going to sporting events, the play, prom and graduation. It’s something I had to get used to, but I realize there’s nothing we can do about it. I appreciate the little things the school is still able to do.”
One little thing was a series of solo graduations, as it were, last week. While the usual big ceremony cannot be held, senior students were able to collect their diplomas in cap and gown and get a keepsake photo taken.
Rowland will stay within the metro for college when she heads to Hamline University this fall. She plans to major in Biology and will also pursue a certificate in Forensic Science, a combination she hopes will lead to a career in a crime lab as a serologist or a fingerprint analyst. Her interest in that field was first sparked by a sociology course at STMA last year, followed by a psychology course and then an online course in forensic science this year.
“[The forensic science course] was really fun and it was a great opportunity to see if it would be something I’d enjoy doing,” Rowland said. “It turns out, it definitely is.”
Given how well she has risen to every academic challenge so far, don’t be surprised if future issues of this paper show the class of 2020’s shining star among the Hamline dean’s list or, a little further down the road, if the name Indigo Rowland comes up in a story about a major crime being solved in the Twins Cities. Rowland hopes to pursue her science career in Anoka, so she should be a local fixture for years to come.
Beyond academics, Rowland has pursued her athletic passions as a five-year member of the Knights girls swimming and diving team, competing in freestyle sprints and the butterfly. (Asked to name an interesting fact about herself, she answered that she has webbed toes – perhaps a swimming career was inevitable).
She has also spent time on the girls track team, the Math league team and in Spanish club over the past four years.
