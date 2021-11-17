The Imagine Church will be hosting a free community Thanksgiving meal, Saturday, Nov. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Michael Albertville Middle School - West, 11343 50th Street NE in Albertville.

The event is open to everyone and there will be activities for the whole family.

If people plan on attending, preregister so enough food can be ordered for the event.

Volunteers are also being accepted to help serve food. To pre-register for the event or to sign up to volunteer go to imaginechurchmn.com/community-thanksgiving.

