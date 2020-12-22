Just in time for upcoming winter break. The ice rink at Dayton Central Park is now open. The lights will be on each evening until 10 p.m.

Central Park is located at 12260 South Diamond Lake Road.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments