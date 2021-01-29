Ice rescue training in Dayton

Members of the Dayton Fire Department take part in an ice rescue training. The training took place the evening of Jan. 14. According to the Minnesota DNR, there was an average of three ice-related deaths per winter season between 2015 and 2020. The DNR states that ice is never 100% save on a body of water. To learn more about staying staff on the ice, visit dnr.state.mn.us/safety/ice/index.html (Photo courtesy of the Dayton Fire Department)
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Trending Now
-
State of the County: A message from Wright County Administrator Kelly
-
Maple Grove council talks incident at city business
-
Water tower, mill and overlay among Rogers 2021 projects
-
Pandemic leads to additional need for mental health support in Osseo Area Schools
-
Development plans in northwest Champlin move forward
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.