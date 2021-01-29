Ice rescue training in Dayton

Members of the Dayton Fire Department take part in an ice rescue training. The training took place the evening of Jan. 14. According to the Minnesota DNR, there was an average of three ice-related deaths per winter season between 2015 and 2020. The DNR states that ice is never 100% save on a body of water. To learn more about staying staff on the ice, visit dnr.state.mn.us/safety/ice/index.html (Photo courtesy of the Dayton Fire Department)

