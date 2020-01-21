Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Jan. 21 that it will open its sixth Wahlburgers franchise location in Maple Grove, on Feb. 11. This location will be the second Wahlburgers in Minnesota.

The 6,100-square-foot Wahlburgers will be located at 11852 Elm Creek Boulevard N. and will offer a unique dining experience featuring signature burgers, chef-inspired recipes, home-style sides, salads, fish, chicken and vegetarian options, and a full bar including specialty drinks such as adult shakes and floats.

Hy-Vee is currently looking to fill positions at the restaurant, including bartenders, servers, line and prep cooks, hosts and more. For more information, interested applicants can search positions and apply at hy-vee.com/careers.

At Wahlburgers, all employees will have benefits and a high-energy team atmosphere while serving future customers delicious food and drinks.

Chef Paul Wahlberg created the Wahlburgers franchise, along with brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, for friends and family to come together over delicious chef-inspired dishes served up in a casual, music-filled atmosphere. Hy-Vee plans to build, own and operate 26 Wahlburgers restaurants. It currently operates Wahlburgers locations at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota; Olathe, Kansas; West Des Moines, Iowa; Brookfield, Wisconsin; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

